Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 28,000 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of American Outdoor Brands worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $101,430.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $101,430.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,789.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $324,676. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOUT. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Articles

