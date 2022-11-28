Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Myers Industries comprises 3.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Myers Industries worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Myers Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYE. StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of MYE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,463. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $822.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Myers Industries

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,055 shares in the company, valued at $758,957.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

