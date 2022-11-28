Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at $703,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CIRCOR International to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 1.6 %

CIRCOR International Profile

NYSE CIR traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,504. The company has a market capitalization of $505.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.