Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of American Software worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 102.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 218,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Software by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,248,000 after buying an additional 148,697 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Software by 25.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 131,912 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in American Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 784,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 125,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,400,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,248.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $14.34. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $483.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

