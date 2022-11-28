Teton Advisors Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Lands’ End by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 147,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $11.27. 1,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 2.62. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

