Teton Advisors Inc. Makes New $152,000 Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after buying an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after buying an additional 69,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Down 2.5 %

MTW stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.