Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of JBT traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,273. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $166.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.68.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

