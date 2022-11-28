Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of MoneyGram International worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 4,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Price Performance

MGI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 295,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,973. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

About MoneyGram International

Separately, StockNews.com cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

