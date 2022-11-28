Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,420 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Kaman makes up approximately 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KAMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Kaman Price Performance

Kaman Announces Dividend

KAMN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $564.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.17. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 126.99%.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.