Tezos (XTZ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.98 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00006019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $895.70 million and $15.98 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00025266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002157 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008518 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,212,226 coins and its circulating supply is 917,778,563 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

