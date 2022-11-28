The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allstate to earn $8.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $135.42 on Monday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Allstate by 18.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 6.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

