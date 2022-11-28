The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.89. 78,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,091,211. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

