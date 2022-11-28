The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in November

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Down 15.4 %
Shares of CWLPF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Caldwell Partners International has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
