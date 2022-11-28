The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in November

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of CWLPF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Caldwell Partners International has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

