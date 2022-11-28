The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.5% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.35% of Charles Schwab worth $4,993,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.11. 50,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.



