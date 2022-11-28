The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The China Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

CHN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961. The China Fund has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The China Fund by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of The China Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The China Fund by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The China Fund by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

