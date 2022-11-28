The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 272.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The European Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. 12,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,599. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEA. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 785.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

