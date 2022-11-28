The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Holdings Raised by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 247,148 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.10% of GAP worth $318,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 1.80.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GAP to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

