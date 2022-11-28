The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.79% of Hershey worth $789,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hershey by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after buying an additional 275,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,225. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.39. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $241.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

