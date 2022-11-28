The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $88,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.55. The stock had a trading volume of 82,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.18. The firm has a market cap of $333.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

