The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 5,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $186.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,352. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $189.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

