Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0465 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $246.67 million and $8.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00076171 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00061142 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009687 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023723 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005201 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
