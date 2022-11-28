Thomist Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 90,376 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 90,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000. CONSOL Energy accounts for 3.1% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 514,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.25. 5,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,294. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.79. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.