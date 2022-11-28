Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $173.18 Million

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $173.18 million and $17.33 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,195.07 or 1.00000952 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010542 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00040224 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00236803 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01796312 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $13,562,901.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

