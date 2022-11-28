Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thunder Energies Stock Performance

Thunder Energies stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Thunder Energies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Thunder Energies Company Profile

Thunder Energies Corporation engages in the production, distribution, and sale of a range of CBD and hemp-based consumer products in the United States. It offers CBD and hemp products, including hemp flower, pre-rolls, and hemp extracts in the form of tinctures and vaporizers, as well as hemp-derived supplements and cosmetics through e-commerce and wholesale distribution channel under The Hemp Plug brand.

