thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.20) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.90) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

TKA opened at €5.25 ($5.36) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.17 and a 200-day moving average of €6.02. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($27.56).

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.