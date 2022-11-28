Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $30.24

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $28.79. Tidewater shares last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 296 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $9,075,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,969,795 shares in the company, valued at $89,836,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tidewater by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.