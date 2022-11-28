TJX Companies (TJX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) in the last few weeks:
- 11/21/2022 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/18/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $86.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – TJX Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %
TJX Companies stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.41. 96,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,653. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
