TJX Companies (TJX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/21/2022 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $86.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – TJX Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.41. 96,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,653. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

