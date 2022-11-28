TomoChain (TOMO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.22 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001952 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $29.52 million and $4.22 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,475,612 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

