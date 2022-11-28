Toncoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.94 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and $4.94 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00010583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,237.97 or 1.00027262 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00040569 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00236502 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.70150686 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,959,270.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

