Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,900 shares, a growth of 2,091.9% from the October 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Touchpoint Group Price Performance
TGHI traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 78,510,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,274,406. Touchpoint Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Touchpoint Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Touchpoint Group (TGHI)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.