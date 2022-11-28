Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $13.70.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

About Townsquare Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 951,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 604,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 113,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 336,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

