Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Townsquare Media Stock Performance
Shares of TSQ stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $13.70.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
