Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 4,675.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 382.0 days.

Tremor International Stock Performance

Shares of Tremor International stock remained flat at $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

