Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the October 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Trevena Price Performance
TRVN traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,885. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
