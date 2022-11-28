Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.20

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Trine II Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Get Trine II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trine II Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trine II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,997,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.