Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

