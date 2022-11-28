Truist Financial Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $90.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

