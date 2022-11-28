Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in November

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Turmalina Metals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

About Turmalina Metals

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.