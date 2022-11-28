Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in November

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Turmalina Metals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
About Turmalina Metals
