Twilio (TWLO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/27/2022 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

11/7/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

11/4/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/4/2022 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

11/4/2022 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

11/4/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $153.00 to $88.00.

11/4/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $110.00.

11/4/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $70.00.

11/2/2022 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

10/19/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,632. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $297.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Get Twilio Inc alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Twilio by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after buying an additional 40,793 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Twilio by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Twilio by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.