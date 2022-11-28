UBS Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($33.16) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($48.37) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($20.10).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

