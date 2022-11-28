UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
UFP Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.
UFP Industries Price Performance
UFP Industries stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.98. 1,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,080. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
