UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.98. 1,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,080. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,770,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.