Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.3% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. owned about 0.41% of Union Pacific worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 34.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,211,000 after buying an additional 776,970 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.92. 8,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,301. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

