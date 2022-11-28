Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Volume Hits $66.02 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.28 or 0.00032645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.03 billion and approximately $66.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00465251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023632 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001705 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00018002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

