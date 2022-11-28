United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 18.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,971,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3,332.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 41,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.95. 28,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,211. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

