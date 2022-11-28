United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.20

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.20 and last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $788.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.71.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,063.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $52,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,881.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,063.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Further Reading

