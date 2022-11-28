UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $131,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $536.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $524.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $439.22 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $501.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.