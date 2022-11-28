Unizen (ZCX) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Unizen has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $196.75 million and $621,013.69 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

