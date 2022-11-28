Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $24.80

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.80, but opened at $23.46. Valhi shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $663.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Valhi in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Valhi by 308.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Valhi by 139.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valhi by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valhi by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

