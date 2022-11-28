Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after buying an additional 76,019 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

