Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994,721 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 112,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after buying an additional 445,474 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 760,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,684,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,275,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,319,000 after buying an additional 499,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 93,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.97. 110,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,325,260. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

