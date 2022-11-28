Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,095 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.1% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $46,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,262,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,515. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.71.

